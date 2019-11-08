Marvel’s Loki Rumored to Get More Than One Season on Disney+

Marvel fans are hyped for the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, which carries the major selling point of being the exclusive platform for Marvel Studios’ new TV lineup of TV series, which are directly connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. One of the most intriguing projects in that slate is Loki, a series that will follow the version of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki that escaped Avengers custody with the Teseract, in the alternate 2012 timeline that was established in Avengers: Endgame. Now a new rumor has come along suggesting that Loki won’t be some more one-shot miniseries, but rather a full multiseason TV series.

GWW has an interesting breakdown of some of the behind-the-scenes workings of Marvel’s Loki production, which may reveal the studio’s plan for multiple seasons. The short version is that Disney has been filing LLCs for production companies related to various TV and movie properties soon going into production. A little digging by GWW seems to have logically matched each LLC filed by Disney with a Marvel Studios Phase IV movie or TV series announced around the time each LLC was filed. The reported LLC for the Loki series seems to be “Limbo Productions I LLC”, which has the very notable distinction of including a Roman numeral “1” in its name. That’s apparently a rarity for any Marvel production company, as the “I” seems to denote that this is only a “Part I” for the production. In other words, the company that may be attached to Marvel’s Loki production may already be set up to do multiple seasons of the series.

So far, everything about the structure of these Marvel series on Disney+ has been murky. It’s not yet even been confirmed the shows will run on a weekly basis – it’s just assumed, since every other Disney+ series will be. Similarly, there’s been no firm confirmation that these MCU Disney+ series will only be one-season miniseries, it’s just largely been assumed that’s the case. So if Loki is telling a multiseason story that only adds more intriguing to the series, as we know this first season of Loki will feed directly into the events of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness – so what would season 2 be all about?

