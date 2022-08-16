She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:

"First and foremost [I'm excited for] the tag at the end of the first episode. You know, we answer a very definitive question in the MCU, and the way that She-Hulk responds – or the way that Jen responds to the answer: I hope that's my lasting legacy in life."

As Phase Zero host Jenna Anderson quickly confirmed for Gao: Episode 1 post-credits tag is, indeed, "an amazing scene."

Obviously, we won't be dropping any spoilers here, but several ComicBook.com staff members have seen the first episodes of She-Hulk and the verdict is unanimous: fans absolutely need to stick around til the end of each, because in episode 1 alone She-Hulk is very much going to settle one of the more heated debates in the MCU since Phase One began.

In his initial reaction to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, ComicBook Nation podcast host Kofi Outlaw applauded She-Hulk for feeling like an actual weekly TV series – one that has been smartly designed by Gao and co. to definitely set social media on fire and catapult trending topics to the top, each and every week:

"She-Hulk is easily at the top of my #MCU Phase Four list after seeing the first four eps. So much discussion I can't wait for. #Marvel Twitter is about to be on 🔥 the next few weeks 🤫"

What Jessica Gao is teasing is just one of the many moments that She-Hulk pulls together a female-led character story; legal comedy procedural flavor; a showcase of all kinds of deeper MCU lore handled in a fun, irreverent way, and some totally "just for fun" and/or "WTF" flares around the edges, for good measure. Can't wait for that Episode 1 post-credits scene to hit...

Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. It will be nine episodes long.