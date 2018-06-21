Marvel Mashes Up Its Greatest Heroes for ‘Infinity Warps’ Event

Marvel has revealed where fans can find those mash-up characters they’ve been teasing, and the event is called Infinity Warps.

Makes sense right? Marvel has been teasing sketches of several mashed-up heroes on social media, but alongside the title of the event, they also released two completed designs in glorious color. The characters were all designed by artist Humberto Ramos, and the first two full-color releases include the Iron Hammer and the Soldier Supreme.

As you can surmise, the Iron Hammer is a mashup of Iron Man and Thor. The character is sporting heavy armor with a red, silver, and gold color scheme, though the lines aren’t as modern as typically seen in Iron Man armor. Instead, they sport a more Asgardian design, an influence made all the more clear with Iron Hammer’s weapon of choice. That would be a massive sledgehammer, as opposed to the more compact Mjolnir of times past.

The second character is a mashup of Captain America and Doctor Strange. This costume is made up of mostly red and blue ropes, with a lighter blue and gold suit underneath. Captain America’s star symbol can be seen on the shoulders underneath the cloak, and the one on his mask gets a mystic redesign.

This version differs a bit from the previous sketch, as that one featured thinner straps from his cloak across his chest, revealing a giant star underneath. The cloak also didn’t cover his shoulders, leaving the star on his shoulder fully visible. As for the Iron Hammer sketch, it didn’t feature his new sledgehammer.

You can check out the finished versions above.

It looks like Infinity Warps will feature small two issue series for each character, and you can check out the full description for those below.

INFINITY WARS: IRON HAMMER #1 (of 2)

Written by AL EWING

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

INFINITY WARS: SOLDIER SUPREME #1 (of 2)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by ADAM KUBERT

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Marvel’s Infinity Warps hits comic stores this September, and you can check out more characters from the cast right here.

So, who else do you want to see get the Marvel Warped treatment? Let us know your crazy combinations in the comments! Personally, hoping for a Cardiac Black Widow mix. Whatever, a fan can dream, right?