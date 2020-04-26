MCU Fans Argue For Favorite Characters to Return
MCU fans are sharing their picks for characters they would like to see return to the franchise. Now, there are a lot of names to choose from, but the tweet that started this off featured Aaron Davis from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ghost from Ant-Man & The Wasp, Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, and Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron. All fine choices for one reason or another. (I’m a pretty big fan of Ghost’s design in general.) Comedian Donald Glover played that small role in Homecoming as a nod to the Internet movement lobbying for the actor to be the Web-Slinger on the big screen. Abomination is a fact of there only having been one solo Hulk adventure in the MCU. While a lot of people lament that James Spader didn’t have more to do as Ultron.
"There's a humorous aspect to him, which is something that drew me in from the very first conversation I had with Joss [Whedon]," Spader told Total Film. "In many ways, he's a child, this character, because he's a brand new being who's just come to be. And yet, through artificial intelligence, he has an incredible capacity for knowledge. So he's a very powerful, smart child."
A lot of time and effort went into crafting the hulking menace of Ultron. Back around the movie’s release, the actor told Fox 5 DC about the intense process of bringing him to life. If he wanted to return, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through.
"You know, the technology has changed quite a bit in that prior to I think maybe our film -- I'm not entirely sure -- if you were a computer-generated animated character like he is, then you would be on the set, sort of off-camera and you'd be there for the other actors to play across from and so on, and obviously you would voice it," he began, "but your physicality would be captured in the motion-capture stage after principal photography -- or concurrently when they didn't need you on set.”
“In this case, I was wearing a fractal suit and big sort of backpack with all sorts of things,” Spader continued. “Also, depending on what stage of Ultron it was, I also had these sort of braces for putting his body in different positions and weights and balances and so on -- and then a big head rig that had headlights that were circular lights with cameras that were recording my face all the time. Then I was standing on the ground but there was also a rod that came out of my backpack and went up to eight feet tall or however tall he is, and up there were also two little red eyes so that the actors playing across played to that as his height. Except in certain cases where the blocking was such where we would be able to play on the same plane."
What character would you like to see return to the MCU? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses below:
Justice
ultron was done so dirty they need to bring him back and do my man justice— johnny (@jtman2012) April 24, 2020
Oh so close
We almost got Abomination in AOU though and the writers of FFH wanted to bring back Aaron Davis somehow in Far From Home.— Hunter//Spider-TheFilmMan (@HunterLovesFilm) April 24, 2020
Hammer sighting!
Also this guy pic.twitter.com/u4IERjRnT7— what? ⎊ (@whatev_1999) April 24, 2020
Maybe one day
Ngl Ultron should come back and become the next Thanos type villain— Bricks_Ahoy (@AhoyBricks) April 24, 2020
There's a way!
Abomination is still alive. They never really explained what happened to him, after the fight with Hulk.— Evan (@Evan_Jon97) April 24, 2020
Prowler in action?
Also I agree on Aaron Davis, hopefully he comes back as the full on Prowler in Spider-Man 3— Jacob Harper (@JacobAtTheMovie) April 24, 2020
Too soon.
April 24, 2020
Not necessarily
Aren't 3 of them dead? I get that ultron can come back but uhhh— Dariansssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss (@EfainSmallfoot) April 24, 2020
People really want the Hammer
Swap out Ghost with my main man JUSTIN HAMMER BAYBEE, C’MON pic.twitter.com/jDARct2rSl— Jim (@jtopping84) April 24, 2020
Top 5?
Justin Hammer needs to return. Makes the top 5 villains of the mcu on charisma alone— Angelo Torres (@heyangelotorres) April 24, 2020
Still just chillin with the Soul Stone
Red Skull, Crossbones, that's really all I can think of, there's probably more but I just can't think of them.— Isaiah Albers (@EchthelionII) April 24, 2020
We can only hope
If they ever do Thunderbolts (which is rumored to be what FatWS is setting up) then Abomination and Ghost would probably be kn the team.— Ryan (@Silver_Comics11) April 24, 2020
We just forgot huh?
April 24, 2020
You sound unimpressed
Nah not really.— Mila's dad (@InventERRA7) April 24, 2020
hmm...
because all we see of Vision being destroyed (the 2nd time) was just the infinity stone being ripped out of his head, it's possible he could be salvaged and just been in a repair bay... but durring this time one of the minds could make a power move.— BatboyEXE (@BatboyEXE) April 24, 2020
Wow. Welp.
Ghost seems the least likely to return. She needs the quantum energy to live, and since Scott was left there for 5 years, it’s safe to assume she died.— Jacob Harper (@JacobAtTheMovie) April 24, 2020
Maybe not!?!
Its pretty obvious she'll be in The Thunderbolts when that comes out. The world now canonically knows how to time travel using the quantum realm, wouldnt be surprised if getting quantum energy is easier now.— Angelo Torres (@heyangelotorres) April 24, 2020
General agreement
April 24, 2020
