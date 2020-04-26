MCU Fans Argue For Favorite Characters to Return

MCU fans are sharing their picks for characters they would like to see return to the franchise. Now, there are a lot of names to choose from, but the tweet that started this off featured Aaron Davis from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ghost from Ant-Man & The Wasp, Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, and Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron. All fine choices for one reason or another. (I’m a pretty big fan of Ghost’s design in general.) Comedian Donald Glover played that small role in Homecoming as a nod to the Internet movement lobbying for the actor to be the Web-Slinger on the big screen. Abomination is a fact of there only having been one solo Hulk adventure in the MCU. While a lot of people lament that James Spader didn’t have more to do as Ultron.

"There's a humorous aspect to him, which is something that drew me in from the very first conversation I had with Joss [Whedon]," Spader told Total Film. "In many ways, he's a child, this character, because he's a brand new being who's just come to be. And yet, through artificial intelligence, he has an incredible capacity for knowledge. So he's a very powerful, smart child."

A lot of time and effort went into crafting the hulking menace of Ultron. Back around the movie’s release, the actor told Fox 5 DC about the intense process of bringing him to life. If he wanted to return, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through.

"You know, the technology has changed quite a bit in that prior to I think maybe our film -- I'm not entirely sure -- if you were a computer-generated animated character like he is, then you would be on the set, sort of off-camera and you'd be there for the other actors to play across from and so on, and obviously you would voice it," he began, "but your physicality would be captured in the motion-capture stage after principal photography -- or concurrently when they didn't need you on set.”

“In this case, I was wearing a fractal suit and big sort of backpack with all sorts of things,” Spader continued. “Also, depending on what stage of Ultron it was, I also had these sort of braces for putting his body in different positions and weights and balances and so on -- and then a big head rig that had headlights that were circular lights with cameras that were recording my face all the time. Then I was standing on the ground but there was also a rod that came out of my backpack and went up to eight feet tall or however tall he is, and up there were also two little red eyes so that the actors playing across played to that as his height. Except in certain cases where the blocking was such where we would be able to play on the same plane."

