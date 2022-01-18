Marvel Announces New Moon Knight Anthology

Moon Knight is getting a brand new anthology alongside that shiny new Disney+ series trailer. Today, GamesRadar reports that Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo are getting fans ready for the spectacle with four issues of dark violence. April is the release month for the first book with the others following suit. The Fist of Khonshu will be getting the popular white, black, and red treatment in Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood. The list of creators on board for these stories are writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Jorge Fornes. Also along are writer Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akanda on art. Each one of these stories will tweak what readers know about Marc Spector and his many personalities.

Hickman and Bachalo will be introducing another person who will wear the mantle in the near future. But, they say that the hero in question doesn’t have anything to do with Hunter’s Moon, who was introduced in the ongoing Moon Knight books. This follows in a lineage where others get the hood and become The Fist of Khonshu. Could this mean bigger things for Moon Knight going forward? We’ll have to wait to find out. But, it’s become clear that the character is getting a massive push over at Marvel following the Disney+ show.

Marvel has been using this black and white color motif thing a staple lately. Deadpool, Elektra, Carnage, and Wolverine have all gotten the striking treatment lately. This release could not have come at a better time because everyone is so excited about the Disney+ show featuring Oscar Isaac as the hero. That show got a big trailer last night and people are still buzzing about it online. Here’s the description that they released when the trailer hit last night.

“The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life,” the synopsis reads. “Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Will you be picking up the new Moon Knight anthology? Let us know down in the comments!