Marvel Releases New Major X Covers

Rob Liefeld’s Major X will soon make his debut in Marvel Comics, and now we’ve got two new covers for the anticipated project.

Major X stems from an unpitched project from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld back in 1992, and now the character is making his way to the Marvel universe and will encounter beloved characters like Wolverine, Cable, Deadpool, and Storm. Cable and Wolverine make an appearance on Whilce Portacio’s variant cover to Major X #1 as well as Phil Noto’s variant cover to issue #2, and you can check out both covers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noto’s version kind of looks like an X-Men Boba Fett…and we kind of dig it.

You can check out the official description from the Marvel April solicitations below.

“MAJOR X #1 & #2 (of 6)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • Issue #1 – ROB LIEFELD (A)

Issue #2 – BRENT PEEBLES (A)

COVERS BY ROB LIEFELD

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

ISSUE #2 – VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WHO IS MAJOR X?

• A mysterious new player enters the Marvel Universe and the X-Men are in his crosshairs!

• What is his mission and how can the man known as Cable hope to stop him?

• Writer/artist Rob Liefeld introduces a new wrinkle in the saga of Marvel’s Mightiest Mutants!

• The Mystery of MAJOR X continues in issue #2 as he forges a union with Cable – and races against time to save mutantkind from certain devastation!

ISSUE #1 – 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ISSUE #2 – 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

Liefeld recently spoke to ComicBook.com about Major X, specifically why it took so long to bring him to life.

“This was a storyline that was on my list of things to do in 1992 before the landscape changed,” Liefeld said. “It’s either late ’91, early ’92, it was in New York and they were having an X-Men … they’d brought everybody in to plot the future of the X-Men. Major X was in my notebook, I just didn’t speak up at the time because there were other voices that were really, I think, dying to be heard. And I think guys like myself and Jim Lee at the time were quiet because we were flat out, we were tired, man. We were tired. We had been going at mach speed with the X office for about three years at that point. And I think we just were looking for maybe some new challenge at the time, but you always want to go back and revisit old threads, especially ones that haven’t been … I feel like this is new territory. That’s the exciting part. The other thing is the instincts. Just like the instincts to bring Cable and Deadpool and Domino. It just felt like the right time and the right place, and you know, all you got is your instincts when you’re making art. And I’m gambling that this is the right time and the right place for Major X to make his play.”

Major X hits comic stores this April.