Marvel Announces ‘West Coast Avengers’

Marvel’s bringing back the West Coast Avengers in a new ongoing series, and Hawkeye fans will definitely want to take notice.

That’s because Hawkeye and Rogue and Gambit writer Kelly Thompson is teaming with artist Stefano Caselli for the revival, which brings together Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Clint Barton, Gwenpool, Fuse, Quentin Quire, and America Chavez on a team unlike any other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They all need and want something from being on that team together,” Thompson said. “Kate needs to help save LA, and she needs help to do that because villains have taken notice that there are no Super Heroes out there. I think there’s part of her that misses [being on a team] too. She’s been doing her own thing, on her own, and that’s cool. But she was the one, who, with no powers, was like ‘I’m leading the Young Avengers, I’m the boss.’”

As for Clint, he is “trying to help Kate” according to Thompson, but “doesn’t want to admit how much it’s fun for him to mentor.”

Thompson describes Gwenpool as “a really weird X-factor” character who will be going through some “really interesting: relationship developments. Quentin Quire is described as “always trouble” but is someone who “clearly wants a family.” Kate’s boyfriend Johnny is in “way over his head”, an angle especially of interest to Thompson. The most interesting character to explore though is America Chavez.

“I think America is the biggest question mark, and I think that’s something we’re excited to explore: Why does she come back to LA? Why does she come back to be with Kate? Does she miss [the group dynamic] too? Because America, she likes to play things a little close to the vest,” Thompson said.

The first issue’s cover can be found above, and you can find the official description for West Coast Avengers #1 below:

“HAWKEYE (KATE BISHOP). HAWKEYE (CLINT BARTON). A guy named FUSE. Never have they ever been called “the big three” of…anything. And now here they are, reunited for, okay, well, it’s only the second time ever. Thank god they also brought AMERICA CHAVEZ, GWENPOOL and KID OMEGA. Wait. What? That’s right, it’s the new West Coast Avengers, son. And you better hope they can figure out how to save the world because BIG things are headed for the West Coast.”

West Coast Avengers #1 is in comic stores on August 22nd.