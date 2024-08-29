Marvel Unveils Moon Knight From The Crusades That Killed a Major Villain

Marvel’s Phases of the Moon Knight #1 is out now, offering new stories in the rich lore of Moon Knight and those who have served Khonshu. In particular, the book delves into the concept that, while Marc Spector is the latest to be Moon Knight, the immortal nature of Khonshu means that throughout history there have been plenty of others to bear the mantle and its burden. And, in particular, Phases of the Moon Knight introduces readers to a new Moon Knight, one from the Crusades who killed a major Marvel villain.

Warning: Spoilers for Phases of the Moon Knight #1 beyond this point. Continue reading at your own risk.

Phases of the Moon Knight #1 is an anthology issue containing two Moon Knight stories and it is in the second, “Crusader” by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Rod Reis that gives us our new hero. The story introduces readers to a knight named Cassian who grows disillusioned with killing in the name of God. However, Cassian soon finds himself in Khonshu’s temple where he’s made the offer to serve another god — Khonshu. Cassian initially rejects the offer, but upon finding the corpses of other crusaders he’s led by a silver scarab to where slaves are being commanded to build by none other than En Sabah Nur, aka Apocalypse.

Phases of the Moon Knight #1

For Cassian, witnessing slaves being used by kings to build castles and pyramids that they could “hide and rule inside” gave him a real purpose and something to fight for other than God: a war against power. However, going against En Sabah Nur isn’t exactly easy and Cassian finds himself accepting Khonshu’s offer, becoming Moon Knight and, ultimately, defeating En Sabah Nur. Of course, victory has its price and Cassian is left to wonder if he’s simply become the thing that he most hated.

What is Phases of The Moon Knight About?

Phases of the Moon Knight is a four-issue miniseries that will delve into avatars of Khonshu, some that readers may already know and some that readers have never before met. Here’s the official description of Phases of the Moon Knight #1: “Though he is among the most recent, Marc Spector is far from the first Fist of Khonshu! As fans have witnessed in the pages of Jed MacKay’s hit run, Marc and Hunter’s Moon are only the latest in a long line of diverse and fascinating Khonshu champions. The spectres of their predecessors have been called upon to aid in their most desperate battles, and now it’s time to learn their stories!”

Phases of the Moon Knight #1 is on sale now.