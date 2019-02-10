Marvel Producer Jeph Loeb Addresses Future X-Men Stories After Disney-Fox Deal

Fans are (not so) patiently waiting for Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox to be completed, excited for the possibilities of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the television side, Marvel has been working with the Merry Mutants for some time with series like The Gifted and Legion. But with the acquisition being finalized and news of Legion ending with Season 3, fans have questions about the future of the franchise. And Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb is right there with the rest of us.

“I have to wait for them to be resolved and I’m not trying … You know me well enough to know that I usually go that’s classified or any,” Loeb said to ComicBook.com at the TCAs. “We are literally waiting for two multi-billion dollar corporations to figure out how they’re going to merge. And when that happens then they’ll be a decision made as to where these characters land and what happens with them and that kind of thing.”

Until the deal is finalized, there’s no telling when we’ll finally get to see the characters we’ve seen interact on the comic page share the screen. However, it’s only a matter of time, and fans should be excited to see some of the biggest properties from Marvel Comics finally joining their cinematic counterparts without any red tape or negotiations to figure out.

“But, for right now it’s a very exciting time because it’s happening,” Loeb added. “Like you know the thought that the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are coming home, in whatever format that turns out to be, is extraordinary you know. And I can’t wait to see what the movie division does. I can’t wait to see what we do. I can’t wait to see what the gaming division. Like it’s always been out there somewhere close by. But, you know now it’s all gonna be under one roof. And so it’s just from a fan’s point of view, it’s extraordinary.

Legion will return to FX for its third and final season later this year.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.