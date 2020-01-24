Marvel Releases Eternals, Black Widow, and New Mutants Posters for Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Chinese new year, and to make sure fans in the Middle Kingdom continue to by hyped up about their new films, Marvel Studios has released three new posters for their upcoming movies, all with a Chinese New Year twist! First debuted on the Chinese social media site Weibo, Marvel debuted new posters for Black Widow, The Eternals, and The New Mutants. The three films are scheduled to be released in the US on May 1, November 6, and April 3. While none of them are confirmed to have a China release just yet, it’s almost a certainty that they will since no Marvel Studios movie has not opened in China, ever.

Though The New Mutants is not officially part of the MCU proper (at least not officially), there’s still a lot of interest in the new film from the Chinese fanbase. It was previously reported that the most highly anticipated movie in China for the year was Black Widow with The New Mutants the #3 most anticipated release. Luckily for The Eternals there’s still plenty of time for Marvel to get them excited about that new property.

Marvel’s Black Widow will see Scarlett Johansson return once again as Natasha/Black Widow where she’ll star alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020. The film’s official description reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. S

The New Mutants will mark the final Marvel movie produced by 20th Century Fox, previously delayed from a 2018 (and 2019) release and as a result will be released by Walt Disney Studios following the acquisition. A Disney fan club newsletter previously said it would be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems that was a typo

The cast for The New Mutants includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes. The film is directed by Josh Boone, who co-wrote the script with Knate Lee.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington will also appear as Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.