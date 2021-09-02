Marvel Releases X-Men: Inferno Trailer

X-Men: Inferno now has a trailer after Marvel dropped a clip online today. X-Men fans have been wondering what Jonathan Hickman had planned for this massive arc. Krakoa was never going to be the idyllic safe haven that it has seemed to be during this run on X-Men for long. Mystique and others are taking matters into their own hands. And that means that the fire is coming for the mutants on their own turf. R.B. Silva dropped some gorgeous teaser images for the event. Marvel fans are aware that this arc is a take on an event from the 1980s that saw the mutants try to escape destruction in a similar manner. Krakoa has been a major plot point and device throughout Hickman’s time with the X-Men. In House of X/Powers of X, it became increasingly clear that the mutant stronghold would fall at some point because of the opposition they faced from all of their various enemies. Now, it looks like Mystique and other factors will only help this along.

"I’m very excited that we’re finally getting to share with everyone the follow-up to House of X/Powers of X,” Hickman explained. “The story is 160 pages over four issues drawn exquisitely by Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva and Stefano Caselli. I cannot wait for people to read it.”

Marvel dropped a description for this event:

“‘There will be an island—not the first, but the last…’ Destiny’s foreboding words have stuck with Mystique—and fans—since the very beginning of the age of Krakoa. Now, a day of reckoning is upon mutantkind’s leaders, and the shocking payoff to seeds planted in HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X arrives in mastermind writer Jonathan Hickman’s brand-new X-Men series: INFERNO!”

“Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Having been denied her wishes yet again, Mystique is ready to follow through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground. Mutantkind’s bright future is threatened like never before as Hickman brings his game-changing plans to a head. Fans can expect more revelations from the lives of Moira MacTaggert, Nimrod’s revenge, vicious power plays, and more in this pivotal chapter in X-Men history. Throughout this four-issue limited series, Hickman will be joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with acclaimed illustrator Valerio Schiti. Known for masterfully depicting large-scale action alongside intense human drama, the S.W.O.R.D. and EMPYRE artist is perfect for bringing this heartbreaking saga to life.”

