Marvel’s Newest Heroes Unite In New ‘Runaways’ Stills

Marvel TV isn’t afraid to take on multiple projects, and it looks like Runaways may be one of its knockout series. November will see the new television show drop on Hulu, and Entertainment Weekly has released a slew of stills from its premiere.

As you can see in the photo gallery above, Marvel’s Runaways will be a different series from anything on ABC or Netflix. Fans have come to known ABC for its cable-friendly programs while Netflix takes on Marvel TV’s grittier series. Hulu’s first run into Marvel will bring a young group of would-be superheroes to light after they learn their parents aren’t who they seem.

If you are not familiar with Runaways, then you should know the series is a favorite run from Marvel. The series follows the lives of several teenagers who grew up together thanks to their parents. Despite growing apart, the group remains in-touch, but their lives are thrown upside-down when they learn their parents are actually members of a villainous organization called Pride. When the students are caught spying on their parents, the kids runaway from home and band together in hopes of taking down the Pride for good.

So far, there’s few details about the Runaways series, but it seems press has gotten its hands on a screener or two. Over on Twitter, reporter Kelly Knox shared with fans her thoughts on the series.

“Had the chance to see screeners of the first two episodes of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu, and I want to binge the entire series RIGHT NOW,” she wrote.

If you’re wondering what to expect from Runaways, then you should know Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb has briefly described the show. The executive told press at an event earlier this year that Runaways will be the “O.C. of the Marvel Universe.

“We didn’t view it as a superhero show,” Loeb stressed. “We viewed it as a coming-of-age drama, family show inside Marvel.”

Marvel’s Runaways premieres on Hulu starting Tuesday November 21st.