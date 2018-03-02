Is Marvel Teasing a Big Announcement for Tomorrow?

Marvel fans are still reeling from today’s news, that the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Infinity War will now happen a week early. But it sounds like that could very well be the tip of the iceberg.

Shortly after the Infinity War date change was announced, Ryan Penagos, Marvel’s VP & Creative Executive of New Media tweeted something that caught fans’ eyes. The tweet contained an out-of-context gif, of Tommy Lee Jones’ Men in Black character saying “Imagine what you’ll know tomorrow.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you’d expect, this has sent Marvel fans into a frenzy, wondering exactly what sort of news could be coming tomorrow. And while it’s a little too early to tell, and the tweet is probably best taken with a grain of salt, a few possibilities have been tossed around.

Considering the timing of the tweet, some are assuming that this hypothetical announcement will be tied to something in Infinity War‘s marketing campaign. And realistically, that very well could be true, especially with certain things about the film still kept under wraps. Despite fan clamoring, we have yet to officially get a second Infinity War trailer, with the closest thing being the film’s recent Super Bowl spot.

And it’s still unknown (to the dismay of some eager fans) exactly when tickets for Infinity War will go on sale, meaning the “announcement” could possibly be something tied to that.

But, in true Marvel fan fashion, some have begun to wonder if the announcement could mean something more. The wording of Marvel’s Infinity War date change – particularly, the use of the word “fantastic” – has caught some fans’ eyes, leading them to speculate if the announcement has something to do with the Fantastic Four’s official MCU introduction.

And with a lot going on in the MCU besides Infinity War, there’s honestly no telling what this announcement could be. Could it be a first official look at Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel costume? Could it be news about a Black Panther sequel? Could it be a reveal of the still-unknown title of Avengers 4? Anything is possible at this point.

And even then, it isn’t out of the question that this hypothetical Marvel announcement might have nothing to do with the MCU. Either way, Marvel fans will be pretty darn eager to find out what it is.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.