Marvel's Sebastian Stan Shares Touching Tribute on Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

It's been just over two years since Academy Award-nominee and Marvel fan-favorite Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away, but his colleagues and friends from the House of Ideas have taken to social media to pay respects to him in a touching way. Boseman's Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War co-star Sebastian Stan posted avideo shared by the Chadwick Boseman Foundation with a inspiring tribute. As noticed by The Direct, Stan's message begins by noting that today, November 29th, is not only Giving Tuesday, but is also Chadwick Boseman's birthday, he would have been 46.

"I've been thinking about Chadwick today and reflecting on the legacy that he's left behind," Stan said. "I was thinking about what a beautiful leader and human being he was and how much he's inspired the world, inspired me. Not just through his strength, but through his examples of love and empathy. I was thinking about a gift that Chad might've given me, and when I think about that, I guess what comes to mind is the awareness, and always remembering the potential that I have as (a) human being to spread love, to make someone smile, to give back, to help somebody, to inspire in some way, to be honest, to be good in a really uncertain time."

He added "And so, for his birthday and in his honor, I want to ask you to join me in donating to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation. It's a brand new foundation that supports Black storytellers. You can go to any of the verified accounts, the Chadwick Boseman Foundation accounts on Instagram and Facebook, or you can go to the chadwickbosemanfoundation.org and donate in Chadwick's name remembering the message that he's left behind, and we can do our best to follow in his footsteps and be an example as well. So go out there, spread some love, please, please donate, and be kind to one another this holiday season. Be safe, and lots of love."

Thank you to Sebastian Stan for sharing some of the gifts that @ChadwickBoseman so graciously shared with world!#SparkAMovement #thecbfahttps://t.co/9SXnKu2RCR pic.twitter.com/Gn1FqF3xjK — Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (@bosemanfdn) November 29, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters around the world, and features a touching tribute to Boseman throughout the film but also in its opening moments. Rather than the traditional Marvel Studios logo that begins every MCU movie and TV show, the sequel features a unique, purple-hued version of the logo with footage of Boseman as his Marvel hero, rather than the collection of clips from every MCU project to date.