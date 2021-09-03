Marvel Star Simu Liu Celebrates Asian Heritage Month

✖

Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is celebrating Asian Heritage Month and speaking out against hate. The actor has never been shy about speaking his mind on social media. So, when May rolled around, Liu had a few words about this May and increasing violence against Asian American people. He’s trying to use his platform to shed some more light on the issue. It’s just been such a wild few weeks for the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star. He turned 32 and had the trailer for that upcoming MCU movie. Fans were just happy to finally see what the film was going to be about. But, a lot of them followed Liu when he was asking Kevin Feige to be Shang-Chi years ago. It’s been interesting to see his rise over just a few years time. Check out his words down below:

This #AsianHeritageMonth it is more critical than ever to celebrate our culture, recognize our triumphs and to stand in solidarity against anti-Asian discrimination. I’m so incredibly proud of my family history that spans from China to Canada. We are immigrants and dreamers. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) May 1, 2021

Liu wrote, “This #AsianHeritageMonth it is more critical than ever to celebrate our culture, recognize our triumphs and to stand in solidarity against anti-Asian discrimination. I’m so incredibly proud of my family history that spans from China to Canada. We are immigrants and dreamers.”

In some previous comments to EW, the Shang-Chi star talked about what he was most excited to get into as a part of the MCU.

"The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before," Liu explained. "We know so many different versions of Batman's origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi's story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to."

"I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," Marvel Studios producer Johnathan Schwartz also mentioned to EW earlier this year. ”Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

