Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Shares Epic Kim's Convenience Crossover Poster

This week was an exciting one for Marvel fans as the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was finally released. The upcoming film is the second movie on Marvel's 2021 roster after Black Widow and will star Simu Liu, who is best known for playing Jung Kim on the hit Canadian sitcom, Kim's Convenience. In fact, the first poster for Shang-Chi was also released this week and a fan decided to create a crossover between Liu's series and upcoming movie.

"Okay which one of you geniuses did this," Liu asked Twitter. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

Okay which one of you geniuses did this pic.twitter.com/28xBdzgwvr — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 20, 2021

Recently, the sad news broke that Kim's Convenience would not be continuing with its previously announced sixth season. Liu was extremely upset about the news and took to social media after the announcement to express his disappointment.

"On the eve of what is now to be the series finale of Kim's Convenience, I hoped I'd be at a point where I could speak about it with a clear head," Liu wrote on Twitter. "But the truth is I'm still pretty f**king angry. Hours of therapy are sure to follow. You all deserved a proper ending." He added, "I have thoughts about our 'cancellation', and they come with rea and receipts. For now, they will remain in my head."

"I know what you're thinking and, to be clear, I was fully expecting to come back for our sixth season," Liu wrote in a statement after the news broke. "In fact, I was probably more excited than I've ever been; in many ways I thought Jung would be liberated this coming season, and he would finally get to show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year. It pains me that we will never see the full reconciliation between Jung and Appa. It pains me that we will never see Jung figure out what he wants to do with his life. Most of all, it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family, bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey. I was all in this year. I wanted to be in every episode. I wanted to participate in the writer's room. I wanted to direct an episode. I feel that we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to be released on September 3rd.