‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Has Willed Spider-Cop Into Existence

Marvel’s Spider-Man stands as one of the year’s top games, and it looks like Peter Parker isn’t done riding its success. After all, Spider-Geddon is four issues in, and the special comic run just brought one of Spider-Man’s PS4 dreams a reality.

So, yes — Spider-Cop is a very real thing, and fans would like to meet the guy as soon as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big reveal came in the latest issue of Spider-Geddon. Issue 4 followed a variety of Spider-Men as the gathered on Leopardon, the mecha suit operated by Japan’s Spider-Man. It is there Marvel’s Spider-Man learns his fantasy about Spider-Cop is not quite as fictional as he thought.

“How about this guy,” one Spider-Man is heard asking about another pictured hero. “He’s a cop. A grizzled veteran of the force.”

To the side, Marvel’s Spider-Man overhears the pitch, and Peter is plenty emotional over the reveal.

“Spider-Cop actually exists,” the hero asks. “I can’t express how happy this makes me.”

For those of you confused about this Spider-Cop business, it comes right from the hero’s latest PS4 outing. Marvel’s Spider-Man follows an older Peter as he saves New York City on the daily from baddies. After building a repertoire with detective Yuri Watanabe, the pair lean on each other for intel, but Peter cannot do so without bringing up his other-other secret identity, Spider-Cop.

All Peter pitches down his voice, he enters Spider-Cop mode, and the hero makes up his own whacky journeys as he swings around the city. The on-going joke is one which fans fell for after Marvel’s Spider-Man went live, and it looks like the Spider-Verse is ready to embrace all things Spider-Cop moving forward. Really, how can you note when the hero has a mustache like that?

Would you like to see Spider-Cop get an actual team up with Peter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to check out this comic run on your own, Marvel Comics has more Spider-Geddon left. You can check out its description below:

“Back in 2014, SPIDER-VERSE brought every Spider-Man ever together. This event spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #800 has Christos Gage and Dan Slott teaming up to destroy them all! The Inheritors have somehow gotten out of their radioactive prison planet and made their way to the Marvel Universe. It’s going to take a whole Spider-Army to keep them from TAKING IT ALL! Starring Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, the Spider-Man from the anticipated video game and, well, every Spider-Man and Spider-Woman ever, including some brand-new ones! With Jorge Molina on art, the END OF ALL SPIDERS never looked so good!”