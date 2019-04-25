Marvel Stars Explain How They Avoid Revealing Spoilers

✖

Avoiding spoilers is a top priority for Marvel stars and they explained how they approach those moments. Variety spoke to Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Bettany. All of these MCU actors have had their brushes with interview moments that might have had them spill the beans. (Notice that Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo absolutely were not around for this one.) It can be a tough time to maintain that secrecy and do press at the same time. There has to be a balance. That’s why Olsen says that she tells some of her immediate family the ground rules and lets nothing else get out. Others gave their opinions as well. Protecting the story seems like a core function of playing these characters. Hiddleston spoke about having to hide that sad death scene in Infinity War. Which he claims he knew about before Thor: Ragnarok. It’s enough to make your head spin.

“The biggest secret I kept, for a long time, was that scene in Infinity War,” the LOKI star began. “So, I remember going into a meeting with Kevin [Feige] and Lube before we started filming Ragnarok. And, they were kind of talking me through before they sent the script. They were talking me through the story and Taika, I think wasn’t in town at that time. So, I just talked it through with them. And at the end of that meeting, They’re sort of describing what happens with Thor and what Chris was gonna do. And the arrival of Hela who is played by Cate Blanchet. How the Hulk and Ruffalo are going to be on this alien planet at the other end of the universe with Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster.”

“This is great, and where it is going to end,” he continued. “At the end of that meeting, Joe and Anthony Russo come in and they said we’re working on the next Avengers film. And the only completed scene we’ve locked is the opening. And then, they told me what happened in it. I then carried that around. Sort of knowing that was going to happen. For I guess, uhh 2 years? Maybe two and a half years?”

“You know, I don’t know how you guys do it?” Hiddleston joked. “You just kind of change the subject. ‘I can’t tell you anything, you have to wait and see.’ I know some people feel like they have to tell someone, or otherwise, they’ll tell everyone.”

Mackie seemed absolutely amazed that there were people in their personal lives that the other actors trusted. Bettany offered a droll, “Yes, there are people in our personal lives that we trust. Yes.”

Would you have trouble keeping such a huge secret? Let us know down in the comments!