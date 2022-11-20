Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Passes Huge Box Office Milestone

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to hit theaters, and it's no surprise that it's already earned a lot of money for the studio. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Now, the movie has hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally after being out for two weekends.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grossed an estimated $69.8 million internationally this weekend, bringing its international total to about $258.3 million and its estimated global total to $546.3 million. The movie still has a ways to go to reach the amount earned by the first Black Panther, which made $1,346,913,161 and became the 14th highest-grossing film of all time and the sixth-highest domestically.

While it's unlikely Wakanda Forever will surpass its predecessor, the coming weeks will see the film largely unchallenged at the box office, including during over the key Thanksgiving holiday. The biggest upcoming challenge for the sequel will be Avatar: The Way of Water, but that doesn't hit theatres until mid-December.

Why Does Wakanda Forever Only Have a Mid-Credits Scene?

Recently, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with many of the people who made Wakanda Forever happen. One such person is Nate Moore who has been a producer on multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including both Black Panther movies. The sequel only has a mid-credits scene, and Moore explained why there was no end tag like in most of the films.

The fact that director Ryan Coogler originally wanted to introduce Namor (Tenoch Huerta) at the end of the first Black Panther came up, so we asked whether or not there was anyone they wanted to introduce at the end of the sequel. "Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," Moore explained. "Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.