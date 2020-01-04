Marvel and Star Wars Movies Dominate Fandango’s Top-Selling Movies of the Decade

This week saw the start of a new year and a new decade, which means people have been reflecting on the major successes of the last ten years. Many decade lists have been released over the last month, and some movie sites have even revealed the films that brought them the most success in the 2010s. Fandango took to Twitter earlier this week to share the top five selling movies of the decade. Unsurprisingly, all of the films that earned the most ticket sales through Fandango were either Star Wars or Marvel films from Disney. The top five were Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther. You can get out Fandango’s tweet below:

#StarWars and #Marvel alternated wins for the highest-selling films this decade via Fandango ticket sales. pic.twitter.com/pat5wYNhIu — Fandango (@Fandango) December 31, 2019

“#StarWars and #Marvel alternated wins for the highest-selling films this decade via Fandango ticket sales,” Fandango wrote.

This list is only slightly different from the actual worldwide top grossing films of the decade, which were Avengers: Endgame ($2,797,800,564), Star War: The Force Awakens ($2,068,223,624), Avengers: Infinity War ($2,048,359,754), Jurassic World ($1,671,713,208), and the 2019 version of The Lion King ($1,656,556,149).

As you can see, Disney had a wildly successful decade, and they won’t be slowing down any time soon. While there are no release dates for upcoming Star Wars films, there are plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to look forward to over the next few years.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.