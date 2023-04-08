Marvel Stars Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner Exchange Sweet Words After Diane Sawyer Interview

At the beginning of the year, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident. The actor has been keeping fans updated about his recovery with various social media posts, and he recently sat down with Diane Sawyer and ABC News for his first official interview since the accident. Over the last few months, Renner has received a lot of love from his fellow Marvel stars, including a recent interaction with Chris Hemsworth (Thor). Renner shared a clip from his interview on Twitter, and Hemsworth gave a sweet reply.

".@ABC EXCLUSIVE: @JeremyRenner says he refuses to be 'haunted' by memory of snowplow accident. Watch 'Jeremy Renner: The @DianeSawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph' on TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on @Hulu," Good Morning America tweeted on Thursday. "Thank you @DianeSawyer from my family and myself," Renner replied. Hemsworth quote-tweeted the post, writing, "Hero. Love you, buddy @JeremyRenner." Renner replied, "Love you more @chrishemsworth." You can check out the interaction below:

When Will Jeremy Renner Make His First Public Appearance Since His Accident?

Renner is set to make his first public appearance this month since the snowplow accident left him with major injuries. The news was confirmed by Variety, which revealed that Renner will appear in person for the world premiere of Rennervations, the new Disney+ series centered around him. The premiere is being held on April 11th at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theater. This will be Renner's first press event since the accident, which occurred on January 1st and left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

What Is Rennervations About?

Announced back in February of 2022, Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy's lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same. Boardwalk Pictures is producing Rennervations. Renner is an executive producer, alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need," Renner said about the series. "But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."'

Rennervations debuts on Disney+ on April 12th.