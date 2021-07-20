Marvel's Victoria Alonso Confirms More Animated MCU Shows

✖

In a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios will introduce What If...? to the masses on Disney+, another first for the Kevin Feige-led outfit. The Burbank-based production house ventured into the world of television for the first time with WandaVision earlier this year and now, the studio is releasing its first animated property. As it turns out, What If will be far from Marvel's last.

In a recent stop with Variety, Marvel executive vice president Victoria Alonso confirmed more animated shows are on the way. Not only that, Alonso said Marvel Studios now has a "mini studio" under the umbrella focused solely on animated properties.

“We’re going to have our animation branch and mini studio, and there will be more to come from that as well,” Alonso told the trade. “We’re super excited about animation, which is my first love.”

Rumors of "Marvel Animation Studios" first popped up earlier this year after job postings surfaced online touting the new company name. Prior to the pandemic, Marvel Studios absorbed control over all television and film production, and the new "animation branch and mini studio" looks to be a new development under the Feige and Alonso-led company.

Like Lucasfilms' Star Wars franchise, that means it's increasingly likely, if not guaranteed, any new animated projects coming from Marvel studios will fall into the same continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the biggest franchise in Hollywood.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," What If...? writer AC Bradley previously told Discussing Film. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

Marvel's What If...? is set for release on Disney+ beginning August 11th.

What What If... storylines do you hope to see in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.