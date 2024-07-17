Marvel Studios Celebrates Emmy Nominations for Loki, X-Men ’97, and Echo

Earlier today, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. A lot of our favorite shows were nominated, including some of Marvel Studios’ recent projects for Disney+. Loki, X-Men ’97, and Echo all received nominations today. Loki is up for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. X-Men ’97 is up for Outstanding Animated Program, and Echo is up for Outstanding Sci-Fi Costumes. Today, Marvel Studios took to Instagram to celebrate the nominations.

You can check out the three Marvel posts celebrating the Emmy nominations below:

How Far Along Is X-Men ’97 Season 2?

(L-R): Professor X (voiced by Ross Marquand) and Magneto (voiced by Matthew Waterson) in Marvel Animation’s X-MEN ’97. Photo courtesy of Marvel Animation. © 2024 MARVEL.

Earlier this month, a new update arrived about the future of Marvel’s X-Men ’97. Deadline revealed in a report that Marvel’s What If…? scribe Matthew Chauncey is set to take over as the writer for the series.

Chauncey will reportedly succeed Beau DeMayo as the lead writer for the show, but Chauncey will actually be penning the third season of Marvel’s X-Men ’97. Before parting ways with Marvel Studios, DeMayo had already written both Season 1 and Season 2 for X-Men ’97. It’s been reported that the scripts for Season 2 have been revised and that Chauncey’s work on Season 3 is now in active development. He’ll work alongside X-Men ’97 director Jake Castorena and consulting producers Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald (who returned to the Marvel team after working on X-Men: The Animated Series in the 1990s).

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast earlier this year, Castorena opened up about the process of Season 2 of X-Men ’97.

“Nobody wants to ruin a cake. I don’t want to ruin a cake. Let us bake it,” Castorena laughed. “The cake is well underway and being made, being fabricated as we speak. There is no rest for the wicked I guess. To use that phrase. We rolled right into Season 2, while we were on Season 1!”

ComicBook also had a recent chat with Marvel’s head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, and he revealed that Season 2 was in the animatic stage.

“It’s still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I’m sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2,” Winderbaum explained. “They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there’s a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there’s maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us.

Stay tuned for more updates about Marvel.