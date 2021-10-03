Marvel’s Eternals Promo Reveals New Footage

Eternals is finally being released next month and Marvel fans are eager to get their eyes on the film, which was helmed by Academy Award-winner, Chloé Zhao. It’s been teased that the film has one of the longest runtimes in the franchise with two different storylines to look forward to. The first trailer for the film was finally released back in May, and since then, folks have slowly been learning more and more about the film. Today, a new promo for Eternals was released featuring some new footage.

“When you love something, you fight for it.” Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5,” Marvel Studios tweeted. You can check out the promo in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When you love something, you fight for it.” Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/RtEJSL8EWI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2021

A cute moment in the new promo is Richard Madden’s Ikaris quipping that he doesn’t wear a cape. In another trailer that was released in August, it was revealed why the Eternals didn’t help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. That footage featured Ikaris joking that he’s willing to be the new leader of the Avengers, a moment Madden recently addressed while chatting with Total Film (via The Direct).

“I don’t know,” Madden replied when asked if Ikaris would be up to leading the famous team of heroes. “I know that he’s a good leader and a good soldier. If those are two traits that you need to lead the Avengers, then he has them. But I wouldn’t be able to predict that.”

During the interview, Madden also shared what drew him to the character.

“That’s why I was drawn to him. I don’t see him as a superhero I’ve seen before,” Madden explained. “I see him as a man first, and quite a complicated character, before a superhero. You know, superheroes have laser eyes. Superheroes can fly. So, there’s lots of parallels. But as a character, I’ve not seen anyone like him before.” Madden continued, “The concept of these characters, and how deep Chloé [Zhao] wanted to go with these people who have been alive for so long, and have experienced so many different things. So that’s what really intrigued me – how these people interact with each other, and also the rest of the world when they’ve seen everything and done everything. That was kind of fascinating.”

In addition to Madden, Eternals is set to star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Salma Hayek as Ajak. In the film, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants.

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th