Marvel Studios Gave James Gunn a Gift for Starting Production on The Suicide Squad

James Gunn is hard at work filming The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers and early Sunday, he took a moment to post a handmade gift from a surprising gifter. In a gallery of three images on Instagram, Gunn revealed the gift he received from Marvel Studios for beginning production on The Suicide Squad — a homemade scrapbook featuring dozens of behind the scenes snapshots from both the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Thanking Marvel productions Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Mary Livanos, and Jonathan Schwartz, the filmmaker admits the gift brought a tear to his eye while explaining his journey with the studio so far. “As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marel and DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not,” Gunn wrote. “I am now and have been for almost all my life, both.”

Though Gunn and his team are being tight-lipped on the production of The Suicide Squad, Jai Courtney previously told us everyone seems to be on the same page with the production.

“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in,” Courtney recently told us. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

The Suicide Squad will be released August 6, 2021 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images