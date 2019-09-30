Marvel Studios Gave James Gunn a Gift for Starting Production on The Suicide Squad

James Gunn is hard at work filming The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers and early Sunday, he took a moment to post a handmade gift from a surprising gifter. In a gallery of three images on Instagram, Gunn revealed the gift he received from Marvel Studios for beginning production on The Suicide Squad — a homemade scrapbook featuring dozens of behind the scenes snapshots from both the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.
Thanking Marvel productions Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Mary Livanos, and Jonathan Schwartz, the filmmaker admits the gift brought a tear to his eye while explaining his journey with the studio so far. “As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marel and DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not,” Gunn wrote. “I am now and have been for almost all my life, both.”
Starting production on #TheSuicideSquad, I received perhaps the coolest and sweetest start-of-production gift ever, along with a note of how excited they are for the movie from Kevin, Lou, Victoria, Mary and Jonathan at @marvelstudios. They made me this incredible scrapbook of our journey so far on #GuardiansoftheGalaxy. It’s a thick tome packed with memories that brought a tear to my eye. As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel and DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now and have been for almost all my life, both. Maybe you like one more than the other – that’s cool – but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down. I know that I and my partners at both Marvel and DC believe that what’s good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular, and innovative entertainment that keeps audiences around the world loving movies based on or inspired by sequential art. #marvel #dc Let’s go, team(s). ❤️
Though Gunn and his team are being tight-lipped on the production of The Suicide Squad, Jai Courtney previously told us everyone seems to be on the same page with the production.
“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in,” Courtney recently told us. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”
The Suicide Squad will be released August 6, 2021 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.
