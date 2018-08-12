Antoine Fuqua Meeting About Possibly Directing a Marvel Movie

Throughout the last decade, Marvel Studios has benefitted from fostering incredible talents behind the camera, from up-and-comers like Taika Waititi and Ryan Coogler to established icons like Jon Favreau and Kenneth Branaugh.

It looks like they’ll be drawing from the well of experience sometime soon, as director Antoine Fuqua revealed he’s meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director of The Equalizer series, The Magnificent Seven, and Training Day said that he’s just having a conversation with the architect of the MCU, but revealed he’s already had discussions to join Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

“I’ve been approached about [superhero movies]…I’ll probably take some meetings soon, talk to those guys about it,” Fuqua told HeyUGuys. “For me it has to be the right one, in the right situation because there’s so much visual effects going on and – ‘Where’s the director in it all?’ I need to understand it because it’s like management…they have a machine, they’ve got people, there’s the design, the whole thing is sketched out … Is the director doing that? Or is it a hundred other people?”

Fuqua said Sony talked to him about directing Morbius the Living Vampire, but that job ultimately went to Daniel Espinosa with Jared Leto to star as the title character. He previously spoke about that production at CinemaCon earlier this year.

“As a kid I grew up with comic books. They talked to me about Black Panther years ago, way back in the day,” Fuqua told JoBlo. “There’s some reason they came up and they talked to me about at Sony, a Marvel character, Morbius [The Living Vampire]…that kinda came up. I don’t know, I have a thirteen-year-old son so I’m watching more of that again and it’s exciting to do that. I’d love to create a new one. Y’know, something that’s closer to what I get excited about.”

Fuqua’s latest film The Equalizer 2 was released last month, bringing yet another collaboration with Denzel Washington to the big screen. There’s no word yet on which project he’ll tackle next, but he’s long been associated with a remake of the Al Pacino and Brian de Palma classic Scarface.

Hopefully Marvel Studios scoops him up for their future slate after Avengers 4.