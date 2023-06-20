Marvel Fans Can't Believe Studio Is Skipping Comic-Con

After Marvel Studios held it's biggest Hall H panel in recent memory last summer, it looks like the Kevin Feige-led outfit is taking a year off. Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the studio will be skipping any major reveals given the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike. Doubled with a looming strike from the Screen Actors Guild, it's possible more studios won't be partaking in the annual Comic-Con.

The initial report says other studios such as Universal and HBO will also be skipping Hall H presentations, potentially clearing the way for Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios to take center stage at San Diego Comic-Con. DC boss James Gunn has, after all, said childhood comic-cons helped make him be the storyteller he is today.

"He drove me for the weekend to Creation Comic-Con in Chicago, which was probably the greatest weekend of my life, even still to this day I can say, because my wife isn't here," Gunn said earlier this year. "But it was amazing. We met Ernie Chan and talked to all these creative people, and it was just the best. We bought a bunch of comic books. Happiest moments of my life are walking upstairs and seeing my dad reading a copy of Superman. And I wanted to take care of these characters. And we all know it's been a fucked up road for many of them for the past few years, and things haven't been together. And I really thought it is a challenge, but I think it's a possibility to create something really wonderful with these characters. I can't go into politics, I can't do anything with science. So the only thing I can do for this planet is to create stories about love. And that's what I think that we can do over the next eight to 10 years."

