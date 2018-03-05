‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi Does Commentary Over Marvel Studios Intro

The third film in the Thor franchise was the most successful entry yet, and a large part of that is thanks to the work of director Taika Waititi and the injection of humor he provided.

Now that the Digital HD release of Thor: Ragnarok is available everywhere, people get to see how the director’s sense of humor stretches behind the scenes, including his commentary of the opening Marvel Studios logo sequence. Check it out in the clip above.

Waititi’s antics endeared him to fans in the promotion of the film ahead of its premiere in theaters. Whether it’s the pineapple romper, humorous answers to the press, or the clips of Korg hitting the public, the director has been a breath of fresh air for Marvel Studios releases.

Thor: Ragnarok was loaded with tons of memorable new characters, including Cate Blanchett as the villain Hela, Tessa Thomspon as the drunken Valkyrie, and Jeff Goldblum as the fun-loving despot the Grandmaster. But even then, Waititi’s portrayal as Korg remains memorable to fans because of his wonderful dialogue.

Everyone involved with Thor: Ragnarok has praised the director, with Chris Hemsworth claiming it was the most fun he had yet on a Marvel Studios production. He’s even already spoken with Waititi about the possibilities of a fourth film in the franchise.

“We gave cheers to Thor 3,” Hemsworth said to USA Today. “But it also was like what could we do with four? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I’ve ever had.”

While he said he would enjoy working with Waititi again, it remains to be seen in what capacity — Hemsworth would have to sign off on the script for a potential Thor 4 before agreeing to reprise the role.

“We felt like we reinvented the last one in a big way,” Hemsworth said to Channel 7’s Sunrise. “We might have a conversation if there’s another great script that comes along. But at the moment that’s it.”

For his part, Waititi has been open to working with Marvel Studios in the future. In fact, he’s expressed his desire to make a Black Widow solo movie, which has recently been heavily rumored to be in development at the House of Ideas.

“[I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be,” Waititi said to io9. “Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”

Hopefully we find out soon. Until then, Thor: Ragnarok is now available on Digital HD, and will hit Blu-ray and DVD on March 6th.