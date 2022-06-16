Top Marvel Studios Executive to Publish Memoir

One of Marvel Studios' top executives is set to publish a memoir. Victoria Alonso's Possibility Is Your Superpower will hit shelves in May of 2023 according to a Variety exclusive. The book will chronicle her career in Hollywood from her origins in Argentina. Proceeds from the book will benefit St. Jude. Disney's Hyperion Avenue imprint acquired Alonso's memoir. Her ascent has been well-documented. People en Espanol Magazine named her one of the most influential Hispanic women back in 2019 and 2020. The Academy Museum of Motion Picture presented her with the Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards. So, if you're interested in how the executive navigated the Hollywood landscape, this will be a fascinating read.

"You don't need a cape, you don't need a hammer, you don't need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society and for those who you love," Alonso says. "If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison."

When the executive got promoted to president, physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production, Louis D'Esposito said, "Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first Iron Man." Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios also told The Hollywood Reporter. "She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we're thrilled that she'll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future."

"From La Plata, Argentina to Seattle, Washington to Los Angeles, California, Victoria has said yes to possibility again and again and again," reads a release about the book. "This is what helped her get to where she is today: the president, physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production for Marvel Studios, the biggest and most successful studio in the world, and one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood. After devoting the last 15-plus years to bringing relatable superheroes to the big screen, she has one simple secret to share: You don't need a cape, shield, or flying power to be your own superhero. Help lies within you."

