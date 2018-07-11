Kevin Feige Insists There Are No MCU Plans for X-Men or Fantastic Four

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and producer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has “vague ideas” but no plans to bring the X-Men into the fold despite the looming Disney-Fox merger.

“My desire is to get Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters and successful,” Feige told Daily News of the just-released Ant-Man sequel. “Then complete filming on Captain Marvel this week and to get the next Spider-Man on camera, then to continue to work on Avengers 4 in the cutting room. I’m very busy for the foreseeable future.”

The Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel has since wrapped filming and Spider-Man: Far From Home initiated shooting earlier this month in London. Both will release within months of each other in 2019, with the Avengers: Infinity War sequel sandwiched between.

Feige “not entire convincingly” insisted to Daily News there are currently no plans for Fox-controlled Marvel properties such as the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Deadpool, and other ancillary characters to be brought into the shared MCU, already home to the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Feige said. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

Fox shareholders will vote on Disney’s $71.3 billion dollar offer later this month as Disney competes against Comcast — owners of NBCUniversal — who hope to assume control of 21st Century Fox’s numerous film and television assets.

If Disney wins and completes the deal, Fox-controlled characters like Wolverine, Silver Surfer, Galactus, Doctor Doom and others would then be able to be integrated into the ongoing Marvel Studios franchise — a move already confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Feige said previously he is waiting for a phone call granting permission to utilize the X-verse’s expansive cache of characters pending finalization of the deal, saying it “would be nice to have access to that entire library.”

Feige’s most recent comments echo what he told Entertainment Weekly in March, making clear he’ll start developing those projects when Marvel fully controls the respective rights.

“When and how that deal with Fox finishes and comes together and we’re told, ‘Hey, now you can start working on it. Now you can start thinking about it,’ is when we’ll actually start thinking about it,” he said.

“We’re not thinking about it,” Feige said in January, just weeks after Fox accepted Disney’s initial bid of $52.4 billion. “We’re focusing on everything we’ve already announced. If and when the deal actually happens, we’ll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do.”

Marvel Studios next releases Captain Marvel March 8th, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3rd and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.