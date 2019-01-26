Marvel Teases Death Of An Iron Man Character

Iron Man’s been dealing with a lot lately, but according to Marvel’s April solicitations things could be getting much worse for the Avenger, and that could include losing someone close to him.

Marvel recently released their April solicitations, which included a description of Dan Slott and Valerio Schiti’s Tony Stark: Iron Man #11. The new issue refers to the big conclusion of the current arc, Stark Realities, which has focused on the Stark created virtual reality interface and how it gets out of hand thanks to the Controller’s meddling.

As the description reveals though, the eScape has larger consequences to Iron Man’s world, as the description asks who your favorite cast member of the team is. Names like Jocasta, Andy, Rhodey, Amanda, The Wasp, and others are brought up, and then the description says “maybe you shouldn’t get too attached. Not everyone’s making it out of this story in one piece.”

Tony being killed seems unlikely, as does The Wasp, but Jocasta, Amanda, and Machine Man seem like more reasonable predictions, though it would be odd to bring Amanda back into Tony’s life and then kill her. That said, it’s not like that concept hasn’t been done in comics before.

The stakes have been raised significantly here, and we’ll be curious to see who falls as the story reaches its conclusion.

You can check out the cover to Tony Stark: Iron Man #11 below.

“TONY STARK: IRON MAN #11

DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

ASGARDIAN VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

“STARK REALITIES” CONCLUDES!

• Now that the secret of the eScape has been revealed… =its effects on the real world will be devastating!

• Who’s your favorite cast member? Tony, Jocasta, Andy, Rhodey, Bethany, Amanda, Machine Man, or the Wasp? Maybe you shouldn’t get too attached. Not everyone’s making it out of this story in one piece.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99″

Tony Stark: Iron Man #11 hits comic stores this April.

So, who do you think will be the one to fall in Iron Man #11? Let us know in the comments!