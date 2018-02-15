Marvel Teases The Death Of Mighty Thor

The end is near for the Mighty Thor, and fans now have their first look at her final battle.

Marvel is teasing that Mighty Thor #705 will be Thor’s last fight, at least the current Jane Foster version, as she takes on the unstoppable force that is Mangog. As you can see in the new preview, that battle will take everything she has, and unfortunately, that still might not be enough.

To even try to stop Mangog means giving her mortal self up, condemning Jane Foster to die. If she doesn’t, there’s no one else to stop Mangog from destroying everything, and at that point, it’s really not a choice at all.

While it appears Thor’s days are numbered, at least the art looks gorgeous, and you can check out a preview of the anticipated issue in the gallery. Marvel’s official tease is also included below.

“The world of Mighty Thor and Odinson has been turned upside down, literally and figuratively — the Mangog’s attack on Asgardia has left the realm, and the gods who inhabit it, decimated. And the Mangog isn’t done yet! While Odinson’s responsibility is to protect his people, Mighty Thor must make a choice: fight Mangog by picking up Mjolnir – which guarantees that Jane Foster will perish – or watch the world fall.

There is no choice…

Prepare yourself as Jane Foster picks up Mjolnir one last time in MIGHTY THOR #705, and witness the death of a hero!”

Mighty Thor #705 is written by Jason Aaron with art by Russell Dauterman, and you can find the official description below.

“The epic showdown years in the making finally explodes across the heavens. Thor battles the unstoppable Mangog, with the fate of all Asgardia hanging in the balance. Is Thor willing to pay the ultimate price in order to save the gods? The tragic and heroic story of Jane Foster finally reaches its heart-rending zenith. You knew it was coming. The Death of Thor is here at last.”

Mighty Thor #705 lands in comic stores on March 21.