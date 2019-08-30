Marvel Teases Death of Venom

Marvel is teasing a new arc of Donny Cates’ Venom series, and it doesn’t look so hot for Venom. The cover is for Venom #21, and while it doesn’t have much text to go with it, the visual is certainly eyecatching. The text says “Alas…” and features Venom’s barren skull as what’s left of the symbiote trails off. There is one other piece of text that is noteworthy, which is the title of the arc that sits below. That would be Venom Island, with a secluded island in the background that implies we could be seeing something similar to Spider-Island, just with Eddie Brock at the center.

The other big takeaway from this is the art itself. It looks like regular Venom artist Ryan Stegman is taking an arc off to get Absolute Carnage all finished up, so for Venom Island Mark Bagley will be taking over penciling duties, who is no stranger to the world of Spider-Man. That said, we don’t get to see him really unleash this style of art too often with his Spidey work, so this could end up being something pretty cool.

You can check out the cover to the issue below.

We’re not sure how long this arc will last, but odds are Stegman will be back and cranking out more of his gorgeous work sooner than later. The good news is that you can still see Stegman’s work over in Absolute Carnage, and you can check out the official description to Absolute Carnage #2 below.

“After the terrifying conclusion of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #1, a new player is on the board, and it’s NOT who you’d expect! Barely able to escape with their lives, SPIDER-MAN and VENOM have no choice but to drag a slew of other heroes into Carnage’s crosshairs. Worse yet, Carnage’s rampage through New York City claims an unexpected piece of collateral damage…and there’s NOTHING Venom or anyone can do to stop it!

Absolute Carnage #2 is in comic stores now, while Venom #21 hits this December.

