Marvel Teases Kraven The Hunter

The Spider-Verse has had its hands full lately, what with Peter splitting into two people and Morlun and his crazy family invading, but it appears an old foe is going to make his way back into prominence, and his name is Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel released a new teaser of an upcoming arc of Amazing Spider-Man that is hitting in March. The teaser has the words Hunted at the bottom, followed by the names of writer Nick Spencer and artist Humberto Ramos. As for the image itself, it features Kraven sitting on a throne looking…well, a bit bored actually.

It’s what’s above him that is most interesting though, as there are a number of plaques with heads of various Spider-Man characters mounted on them. You kind of expect figures like Spider-Man and Black Cat to be there, but what you don’t expect necessarily is for the villain heads to be mounted as well.

You can immediately spot villains like Beetle, Vulture, Owl, Rhino, Lizard, and Scorpion, among others on the wall, so perhaps Kraven has expanded his targets from just Spider-Man. You can check out the teaser for yourself above.

So, why is Kraven on the hunt once more? We’ll have to wait and see, but we are interested to see what state of mind he is in. The last we saw Kraven he had become best friends with Squirrel Girl (over in Unbeatable Squirrel-Girl) and had become a sort of hero in his own right. It seems though things are possibly more complicated these days, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

You can follow the current Amazing Spider-Man series, which just hit issue #11, to see how things are set up for Kraven. The Amazing Spider-Man #11 is written by Nick Spencer and drawn by Ryan Ottley, and the official description is included below.

“J. JONAH JAMESON has a new job as a shock jock, but is the world ready for a pro-Spider-Man JJJ? More importantly, is Spider-Man ready? His post-secret-identity relationship with Jonah was already complicated, but this very public embrace may put him over the edge! Spidey’s definitely not ready for the Enforcers to come at him harder than ever!”

Hunted hits sometime in March.

Are you excited to see Kraven get the spotlight in the Spider-Man books? Let us know what you want to see in the comments!