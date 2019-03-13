Marvel Teases Major Change To Iron Man

Tony Stark managed to come back to the living, but in this week’s issue, it appears he didn’t come back fully complete.

Spoilers incoming for Tony Stark: Iron Man #9, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In the ongoing series, Stark has been stuck in the eScape as the faulty Motherboard attempts to keep him under her control. To keep that grasp, Motherboard even changes Amanda’s appearance to a vintage villain, causing Stark to attack her. She manages to survive thanks to Machine Man, who has made his way into the program without being spotted, and the two try and figure out a way to get through to Stark.

Eventually, they come up a with a plan to have Machine Man troll Stark and attack him while Amanda tries to get through, specifically using the song “Sleepwalker” that triggers Stark’s mind and memories. It works, too, until Motherboard crashes the party and shows everyone footage of Tony since his death, and it reveals things only a few people knew.

As Motherboard explains, Tony was able to return to the living by reconstituting every cell in his body. Since then though he has revealed to Rhodey that he thinks he “came back wrong.” He’s also told Jocasta “everything real in me might be gone. I don’t know if… do I still have a soul.”

To prove the point, Motherboard pulls up a genetic scan of Stark’s armor and everything in it, showing that there is no biological trace of the original Stark left, adding “in the world outside of the eScape Tony, you are a physical ‘simulation.’”

Stark starts to put things together, saying, “I’m not real,” and “I-I-It’s true. I can feel it. It’s all true.”

Whether there’s any truth to this or it is another manipulation by Motherboard isn’t known, but we can’t wait to find out.

Tony Stark: Iron Man #9 is written by Dan Slott and is drawn by Valerio Schiti with a cover by Alexander Lozano. You can check out the official description below:

“STARK REALITIES PART FOUR! Who controls the eScape? Who controls the real world? And who is in control of Iron Man? The answer to at least one of these questions is the Controller. The answer to the others might surprise you. It’s an all-out battle on multiple fronts with reality, the cyberscape and the heart, mind and soul of Tony Stark at stake!”

Tony Stark: Iron Man #9 is in stores now.

