Four Marvel Television Series Nominated for Emmy Awards

Marvel Television series Jessica Jones, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Legion have been nominated for a total of four Emmy Awards, it was announced Thursday.

Jessica Jones composer Sean Callery is nominated for Music Composition for a Series, where he competes against Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones), Mark Isham, Cindy O’Connor and Michael Simon (Once Upon a Time), W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose (SEAL Team), and Kevin Kiner (Star Wars Rebels).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also represented in music is fellow Marvel-Netflix production The Defenders, with John Paesano competing for the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music award against Godless, Somebody Feed Phil, The Last Tycoon, The Putin Interviews, and The Tick.

In the Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series category, Thom Williams is up for his work on The Punisher, against Game of Thrones, Blindspot, The Blacklist, and Westworld.

Lastly, Dana Gonzales, cinematographer on Marvel-FX’s Legion, is nominated in the Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), against Tim Ives (Stranger Things), Ben Kutchins (Ozark), Adriano Goldman (The Crown), Colin Watkinson (The Handmaid’s Tale), M. David Mullen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and John Grillo (Westworld).

Callery previously won an Emmy for his composition of the Jessica Jones theme music in 2016, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first Emmy Award win.

The now three-time Emmy nominated Jessica Jones follows two-time Emmy nominee Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Outstanding Visual Effects, 2014 and and 2015) and five-time nominee Daredevil (Outstanding Sound Editing 2015 and 2016, Main Title Design, Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series).

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Donald Glover is nominated for both Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for his work on Atlanta, as well as Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn as host on Saturday Night Live.

Glover competes against fellow MCU star Sterling K. Brown — who played Prince N’Jobu in Black Panther — for his role of Philip Davidson in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Brown is also nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his role of Randall Pearson in acclaimed NBC hit This is Us.

Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Patrick Melrose). Infinity War co-star Peter Dinklage is nominated in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright, who played Shuri, is nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for the ‘Black Museum’ episode of Black Mirror. Michael Stuhlbarg, who appeared in Doctor Strange, is nominated in the Supporting Actor category for his work on The Looming Tower.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air September 17 on NBC.