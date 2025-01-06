He’s the best there is at what he does — and what he does is kill. The Ultimate Wolverine prologue from writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and artist Alessandro Cappuccio (Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu) in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 introduced the Ultimate Winter Soldier: the man called Logan. In a world where Reed Richards, the diabolical genius known as the Maker, used a time machine to create his ideal Earth by systematically preventing anyone from becoming a superhero, the Winter Soldier is the Maker’s Ultimate Weapon.

It’s a world where the Secret Society X-Men are a group of high schoolers — Hisako Ichiki (Armor), Mei Igarashi (Maystorm), and Nico Minoru — in the Eastern territory of Hi No Kuni (“Land of the Sun”), the domain of Emperor Sunfire. On the Maker-made Earth-6160, the neighboring Eurasian Republic (formerly Russia) was designed to be a centralized home to Homo superior: mutants.

The Eurasian Republic’s leaders — mutants Piotr Rasputin (Colossus), Illyana Rasputina (Magik), and Arkady Rossovich (Omega Red) — created Directorate X to turn their mutant subjects into weapons and protect their Republic against incursions and insurrections. Dr. Alonya Prostovich, director of science and technology for the Eurasian Republic, oversaw the answer to the Opposition: a coalition of humans mutants branded “terrorists” for their attacks on Eurasian forces.

Upcoming issues of Ultimate Wolverine will introduce members of the Opposition: a group that includes the mutants Nightcrawler, Mystique, Gambit, and Shadowcat.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be tackling one of the absolute greatest comic book characters of all time in a totally new and unique way with a powerhouse artist like Alessandro Cappuccio, a dynamite colorist like Bryan Valenza, and a showstopping letterer like Cory Petit,” Condon said. “Each issue we have planned pushes the ideas that we all have about Wolverine to their limits — which is everything that an ‘ultimate’ Wolverine should be.”

Condon and Cappuccio’s Ultimate Wolverine — the fifth ongoing title in Marvel’s new Ultimate line, which includes Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, The Ultimates, and Ultimate X-Men — unleashes the Winter Soldier on the Opposition when the book goes on sale Jan. 15. Get a peek at the first three issues below, including the first look at Ultimate Gambit and Ultimate Shadowcat.

Ultimate Wolverine #1

THE MAKER’S ULTIMATE WEAPON! From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

On sale: Jan. 15

Ultimate Wolverine #2

THE MAKER’S COUNCIL AND THEIR ULTIMATE WEAPON! Colossus, Omega Red and Magik put the Ultimate Wolverine to the test by seeing how well he handles the OPPOSITION, a group fighting for mutant liberation!

On sale: Feb. 19

Ultimate Wolverine #3

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE! The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

On sale: March 26



