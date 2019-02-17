Marvel VFX Supervisor Hopes for Silver Surfer Movie

Despite a recent snag in Brazil, it’s really only a matter of time before the Disney-Fox deal finalizes and brings the characters from the worlds of the X-Men and Fantastic Four back to Marvel Studios. It’s a move that will bring with it opportunities not just for the X-Men and the Avengers to co-exist cinematically, but also for come characters to get their own movies. and Marvel VFX supervisor Eric Saindon hopes Silver Surfer is one of them.

In a recent interview with HN Entertainment, Saindon said that he is hopeful that Marvel will attempt to make a new version of Silver Surfer, especially now that VFX techniques have only improved since he worked on 2007’s The Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer.

“Well, to be honest I’d love to see Silver Surfer realized in a different way, I don’t know, that movie could be re-realized in a new way especially with the techniques we have now, like if it was performance capture from the start and you were able to get a performance from somebody that really embodied the character then I think you could come up with a really interesting story for it,” Saindon said. “I think back in the day, the way it was done it was sort of animated after and it never really reached the potential it could have been. There is such interesting stuff, stories out there for Silver Surfer that you could make something really fun out of that.”

Saindon makes a valid point both about the improved VFX opportunities now as well as the interesting stories that could be told with Silver Surfer. Part of the Fantastic Four mythos, Norrin Radd/Silver Surfer debuted in The Fantastic Four #48 as created by Jack Kirby. While bringing the Fantastic Four themselves into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something that many fans have been asking for, using a character like Silver Surfer — who is often best known as a herald of the planet-devouring Galactus — could make for a solid way to introduce the Fantastic Four. And when it comes to the idea of Silver Surfer getting a movie, it turns out that there has been some discussion of it.

Vice director Adam McKay told MTV News on the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globes that conversations have been happening about bringing Silver Surfer back to the screen.

“There actually has been some discussion about Silver Surfer,” McKay said. “My agent certainly woke up. They were excited. We’re in the middle of, you know, backing Vice right now, but who knows, in a couple months it could pop up. I really am excited by that idea, so we’ll see what happens.”

Feige himself noted that he’d enjoy working with McKay again in some capacity.

“I’ve not gotten on a call, but I’ve seen Adam tonight and at a number of these awards and he is not only, as everybody knows, an incredibly smart guy, he is an honest to goodness fan,” Feige said. “And, you know, he did a lot of sort of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film, and have you seen Vice? Little cameo. Little Galactus cameo that we helped him get. So I look forward to speaking with him more.”

As for Saindon, it isn’t just Silver Surfer that he has ideas about. He thinks Marvel Studios has an opportunity to take other characters, including the X-Men, in a totally new direction.

“I mean X-Men has been re-realized so many times that I’d love to see it redone in an interesting way but it’s a hard story to put into Hollywood terms in a way that really works,” Saindon said. “I think each individual character needs to be realized a little bit different from what everyone’s expectations are at this stage. Because everyone remembers that first X-Men or the first Fantastic Four and I just think that it could be re-thought out in a different way. They’ve tried so many times and it’s never really worked right.”

