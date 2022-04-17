Marvel VFX Lead Reveals the Problems With Keeping Spoilers Secret

When it comes to making movies, there are typically many people involved in the process, which is especially true for big-budget films like Spider-Man: No Way Home. With so many people working on a movie like that, leaks often happen, which is why there were many rumors leading up to Spider-Man‘s release about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. While their appearance in the movie wasn’t officially confirmed until its release, many fans were already pretty sure they’d be popping up. Recently, Digital Domain VFX Supervisor Kelly Port spoke with Corridor Digital about working on the movie, and they asked about the challenges of keeping secrets.

“It’s just thousands of people,” Port explained when asked about the challenges of keeping the secret of Garfield and Maguire. “Our visual effects team is by far the biggest team there is and often the leaks don’t necessarily come from visual effects. In this case, I think they did or an outsourced vendor, I think is where it really came from. I think the main thing that keeps people from doing it is, like, they’re just gonna lose their job … forever. As a studio, when Marvel/Sony sends over a sequence to a visual effects studio to begin work, we call that a turnover. And when we get that, it’s usually sent as a sequence and your name is watermarked across the whole thing, so either the visual effects producer or the name of the studio. That’s sort of the preventative medicine.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full interview, which includes a lot of interesting information about Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s visual effects, below:



As for the Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, some were better at keeping secrets than others. In fact, Garfield recently admitted to The Wrap that lying to the press about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home was enjoyable.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield shared. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He added, “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun … There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for home purchase.