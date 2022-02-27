Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Andrew Garfield Reacts to Tom Holland Almost Spoiling His Return

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December, there were lots of rumors going around about former Spider-Man stars who could be appearing in the film. It was confirmed by Marvel Studios that Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willen Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro) would all be reprising their villain roles, but no one knew for sure if former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would be showing up in the movie. Of course, we now know the two actors were heavily involved with the film, and it turns out some were better at lying than others.

While promoting the film, Tom Holland was asked about the scene in which Zendaya (MJ) falls off the scaffolding. We now know she was caught by Garfield’s Spider-Man, which Holland almost spoiled. “It was fun,” Zendaya said about the scene, and Holland replied, “It was really fun. Well, I wasn’t there.” Considering the trailer also showed Spidey in that scene, that slip-up was a pretty big hint that Garfield would be appearing in the movie. During a recent chat with BBC Radio 1, the interviewer brought up Holland’s flub to Garfield, saying that he suspected the actor would be in the film based on that interview.

“Tom’s a really bad liar,” Garfield replied before bursting into laughter. “Oh bless him … I love you too, Tom. Never change.” You can watch the interview below:

“I am a very honest person, by nature,” Holland recently explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, ‘So, Tobey…’ I’m like ‘Shhhh. Shut up! Don’t say that!’ So, yeah, I’m just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home and almost can’t sleep. I’m calling up my mom. ‘I just feel so guilty for all the lies.’”

While Holland may not be skilled at lying, Garfield recently admitted to The Wrap that lying to the press about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home was enjoyable.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield shared. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He added, “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun … There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters.