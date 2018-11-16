Marvel Reveals First Look at ‘The War of the Realms’

If you are ready for a new look at Marvel’s greatest realms, the perfect comic is coming for you. Today, Marvel Comics announced one of its upcoming series, and it will put reader right on the front lines.

According to the brand-new announcement, The War of the Realms is coming next year, and it will have an all-star team backing it. The title is slated to drop in April 2019, and it will be created by the crew of Mighty Thor. Jason Aaron is writing the series while Russell Dauterman does the art. Matt Wilson will also oversee the run as colorist.

The announcement went live with a first look at the title and description. You can find the teaser image below to spot your go-to hero.

As you can see, Captain America is in the image’s background a top a winged horse. With his shield in hand, the hero looks ready to charge into battle, and he will not be going alone if this spread tells fans anything.

A simple glance at the image will reveals all sorts of Marvel greats. To the left, Doctor Strange and Ghost Rider can be seen powering up while She-Hulk pushes out an uppercut. The image shifts to others like Daredevil, Jane Foster, Black Panther, and a bulky take on Wolverine wearing a cowboy hat. So, as you can see, The War of the Realms will have plenty of heroes hoping to keep Midgard safe.

If you want to know more about The War of the Realms, you can read its description below:

“Malekith the Dark Elf has been rampaging across the Realms for years, and now he’s coming for Midgard. There, the Super Heroes of the Marvel Universe make their final stand, and a war begins.

So, why is Captain America riding a winged horse? Where does Jane Foster come into play? How does Wolverine get involved? Why does Daredevil have a sword…and why is he covered in starry lights? The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist; how do these street-level heroes join the fight? How do Venom, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and so many more team-up for the war? And is that Blade!?”

