Marvel Shares New What If..? Episode 1 Concept Art

What If…? got some cool background concept art from Marvel on Twitter this weekend. Fans got a taste of Captain Carter in the first installment of the new Disney+ series. Responses online have been optimistic along with the fact that we could see the hero in live-action at some point soon. Marvel, of course, wants to strike while the iron is hot and get more stuff out from the show while it’s running. Episode one played like an extended riff on Captain America: The First Avenger, but things look to get more wild as the series progresses. For now, everyone’s imagination is basically running wild and there’s no telling how interesting things might get as What If speeds on to whatever comes next in the MCU.

Step into the worlds of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf...? with this concept art as seen in the end credits of the first episode, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KoKOCGePqN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 14, 2021

For anyone wondering what Marvel has planned for Captain Carter, there are major moves happening behind the scenes. Comicbook.com spoke to executive producer Brad Winderbaum about how she factors into everything going forward. “We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

