Watch the Avengers Assemble a Mech and Storm Become Thor in Marvel’s What If…? Final Season Trailer

Marvel’s What If…? follows the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) through time, space, and reality, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities — creating alternate worlds from the ones we know. The third and final season of the Marvel Studios animated series will ponder such questions as: What if Storm of the X-Men wielded Thor’s hammer Mjolnir as the Goddess of Thunder? What if Sam Wilson’s Captain America assembled the A.V.E.N.G.E.R., Earth’s mightiest mech? And what if Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in animated form?

The Watcher will ponder those questions and more in What If…? season 3, which will air its eight-episode season daily starting Dec. 22 on Disney+. Watch the new trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 3 features fan-favorite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), The Red Guardian (David Harbour), Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Storm/Ororo Munroe (Alison Sealy-Smith, reprising her iconic role from X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97).



In addition to the returns of S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), fans get a glimpse of Howard the Duck (Seth Green), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), the dreaded Doctor Strange villain Dormammu, and Kahhori (voiced by Devery Jacobs), the Mohawk warrior endowed with the cosmic power of the Tesseract. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you: that appears to be the Spider-Man villain Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home) at the 1:38 mark.

“What If…? season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy,” Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, said on the Official Marvel Podcast. “It takes us to places you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected. It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher.”

Episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (Marvel Zombies) and Stephan Franck (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and are written by Matthew Chauncey (Ms. Marvel), Ryan Little (Runaways), and series creator A.C. Bradley. The executive producers are Andrews with Brad Winderbaum (X-Men ’97), Kevin Feige (Deadpool & Wolverine), Louis D’Esposito (Agatha All Along), and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt (I Am Groot).



Marvel’s animated slate includes the upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Jan. 29, 2025), Eyes of Wakanda (Aug. 6, 2025), and the mature-rated Marvel Zombies (October 2025). Marvel Animation’s What If…? season 3 premieres Dec. 22 and runs through Dec. 30 on Disney+.