Marvel Announces ‘Wolverine: Infinity Watch’

Wolverine is back in the Marvel Universe and it looks like he has a major, cosmic role to play.

Marvel Comics today announced Wolverine: Infinity Watch, a new limited series from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Andy MacDonald. The limited series will reveal how Wolverine came to be involved with the Infinity Stones, as seen in his return in Marvel Legacy #1.

Take a look at Giuseppe Camuncoli’s cover to Wolverine: Infinity Watch #1 below.

The series will see Wolverine teaming up with Loki. Speaking to Marvel.com, Duggan would only tease “…the new cosmic status quo will demand…watching…”

Wolverine’s return has been somewhat confusing for Marvel fans to follow. On one hand, his involvement with cosmic shenanigans was implied by his coming into possession of the Space Stone in Marvel Legacy #1. Many fans assumed then that the Infinity Stones or some other cosmic force was responsible for Logan’s resurrection. Logan then appeared in several “post-credits” scenes in Marvel Comics in which he almost revealed himself to some of his allies in the Marvel Universe before eventually leaving the Space Stone in Black Widow’s hands heading into the events of Infinity Countdown and Infinity Wars.

However, The Hunt for Wolverine revealed that it was Persephone and her company Soteira who stole Wolverine from his grave in order to use him for nefarious purposes. The Return of Wolverine focuses on what happens to Wolverine next, though there are several signs that what is being shown in the series may not be exactly what it seems.

Either way, these two distinct narrative threads haven’t been reconciled with each other just yet. Perhaps Wolverine: Infinity Watch will provide some answers.

The term “Infinity Watch” has some extra meaning for longtime Marvel Comics fans. They’ll remember that the original Infinity Watch was a group created by Adam Warlock to watch over the Infinity Stones, then the Infinity Gems, after the events of Infinity Gauntlet. The original Infinity Watch was made up of Warlock, who kept the Soul Gem, Gamora, who took the Time Gem, Pip the Troll, who was entrusted with the Space Gem, Drax, who was given the Power Gem, and Moondragon, in charge of the Mind Gem. Warlock also secretly gave the Reality Gem to the Watch’s unofficial sixth member, Thanos.

A new and short-lived Infinity Watch was formed when Infinity Wars began. Adam Warlock once again possessed the Soul Stone. Turk Barrett had the Mind Stone. Black Widow was still in possession of the Space Stone. Star-Lord had come to control the Power Stone. Captain Marvel held the Reality Stone. Doctor Strange had the Time Stone. This Infinity Watch didn’t live through its first meeting as Requiem – later revealed to be Gamora – had swapped out the Power Stone with a fake replica and used the real Stone’s power to take possession of all six Infinity Stones.

Wolverine: Infinity Watch begins in February 2019.