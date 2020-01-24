Marvel Releases Wolverine Trailer

Marvel has released the trailer for Wolverine, the official reboot of the X-Men‘s iconic Adamantium-laced hero, within the new “Dawn of X” reboot era. You can watch the first trailer for Wolverine #1 above. As the video synopsis describes, “THE BEST IS BACK! Wolverine been through a lot. He’s been a loner. He’s been a killer. He’s been a hero. He’s been an Avenger. He’s been to hell and back. Now, as the nation of Krakoa brings together all Mutantkind, he can finally be… happy?” You can pick up Wolverine #1 on February 19th – check out the full press announcement below!

Here’s the full breakdown for Marvel’s Wolverine, via Marvel Comics:

“Wolverine has been a loner, a killer, a hero, an Avenger, but can he be…happy? Watch Wolverine navigate Jonathan Hickman’s new mutant paradigm in the Wolverine #1 trailer featuring writer Benjamin Percy, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, and Senior Editor Jordan D. White!

Wolverine has returned from the dead and finds himself in a world he no longer recognizes. Now all mutants are deathless, and have a safe, gilded nation all to themselves. Is there a place for someone like Logan in this world? All Wolverine knows is that there are innocents that still need to be protected, and criminals that need to be brought to justice – and after all, he’s the best there is at what he does.

“Adam Kubert has been a legend at Marvel for so long. He’s done so much great work, and it’s great to have him back working on Wolverine,” praises White.

“I am having so much fun bringing to life this character who, to all the fans out there, is one of the most exciting characters in the Marvel Universe,” says Percy.”

The premise of the book isn’t too revolutionary, as “Dawn of X” has spent quite a bit of time ruminating on how some of the more violent and blood-soaked X-Men (Kwannon, Cable, X-23 in Fallen Angels) deal with the new peace and prosperity of Krakoa. In addition, other Dawn of X titles like Marauders explore how other X-Men can’t simply take refuge on Krakoa and ignore the plight of the remaining oppressed mutants around the world. So, Wolverine is stepping into some familiar space within “Dawn of X,” albeit with a much more popular and iconic character at the center. Given the somewhat tepid response to Fallen Angels in particular, Wolverine may be arriving at the perfect time.

Marvel’s Wolverine goes on sale on February 19th.