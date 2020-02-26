Marvel Turns an Avenger Into the X-Men’s Lord Voldemort

The X-Men have a lot of enemies. Magneto, Apocalypse, and Mister Sinister are among their most deadly. They’ve made peace and common cause with most of their mutant foes since establishing the island nation of Krakoa at the onset of the Dawn of X era, though new and old foes seem to be emerging from the shadows all the time. But this new era has elevated one enemy above all others, and it is one of the Avengers. That hero is now thought of by the X-Men the way characters in Harry Potter’s world thought of Lord Voldemort. SPOILERS for X-Men #7 by Jonathan Hickman, Leinil Francis Yu, and Sunny Gho follow.

Years ago, at the climax of the House of M event, Scarlet Witch spoke the words “no more mutants.” Using her magic gifts, she stripped almost all mutants on Earth of the powers and halted the birth of new mutants. Less than 200 powered mutants remained active on the planet.

X-Men #7 reveals how the mutant community is still dealing with the fallout of that moment. There are still former mutants on Krakoa who lost the use of their powers on what has come to be known as M-Day. Through the combined abilities of the Five, a mutant can be reborn after death at the peak of their power. But first, they must prove how far they’d go for it through “the crucible,” a ritual in which the depowered mutant fights to their own death.

As the crucible takes plays, Exodus recounts the story of Scarlet Witch and M-Day to a gathering of children. When he mentions the Scarlet Witch, the children hold their hands to their ears and shout “Pretender!” and that they do not say her name, just as wizards reacted to the mention of Voldemort in the Wizarding World.

The “pretender” part there is a reference to Scarlet Witch, once a founding member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, having been revealed as not a mutant at all. Scarlet Witch did play a role in restoring the mutant gene at the culmination of Avengers vs. X-Men. It seems mutants still haven’t forgiven her for making that necessary in the first place.

X-Men #7 is on sale now.

