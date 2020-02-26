Marvel Makes a Major Revelation About One of the X-Men

The X-Men return to their giant-size roots today in Marvel Comics’ Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost. It’s the first of five Giant-Size one-shots written by Marvel’s “Head of X” Jonathan Hickman. Here he’s joined by artist Russell Dauterman. The issue reveals something major hidden within one of the X-Men’s most important members, and it isn’t either of the telepaths in the issue’s title. The moment reveals a next-level sneak attack by a recently returned group of deadly X-Men villains. SPOILERS for Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost by Jonathan Hickman, Russell Dauterman, and Matthew Wilson follow.

The issue begins with a group of children finding Storm unconscious on Krakoa. She’s taken in by the X-Men and Jean and Emma prepare to dive into her psyche, just as they did with Professor X after Cassandra Nova emerged (this entire issue is an homage to New X-Men #121, the classic silent issue by Frank Quitely and Grant Morrison).

Once inside, they search for the root of Storm’s illness. They pull her up, saving Storm from being subsumed by her own subconscious. But what they see when they look into Storm’s face isn’t what they expected.

(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel)

As Jean explains when she and Emma return to the physical plane, the Children of the Vault infected Storm with a deadly virus that will kill her within a month if the X-Men don’t find a way to stop it. This sets the stage for the remainder of the Giant-Size X-Men story, and offers a clue as to why Dauterman will return to illustrate the final installment, Giant-Size X-Men: Storm.

If you’ve been following Hickman’s run on X-Men, you’ll remember that X-Men #5 saw Krakoa assemble a highly-specialized team of X-Men put together to infiltrate the Children of the Vault’s lair. Storm took part in the mission, providing cover for the strike team and weakening the Children of the Vault’s defenses. It seems that Storm didn’t come out of the mission unscathed.

Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey and Emma Frost #1

DEC190780

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Russell Dauterman

The first of five essential X-tales specially designed to showcase some of Marvel's best artists! First up, Russell Dauterman, superstar artist of THOR and WAR OF THE REALMS! When Storm is in danger, it's going to take two of the most powerful telepaths on Earth working together to make things right. Jean Grey and Emma Frost, together again for the good of Krakoa!

Rated T+

In Shops: Feb 26, 2020

SRP: $4.99

