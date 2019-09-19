Marvel Reveals Mutants are Becoming Earth’s Dominant Species After Powers of X

Marvel fans have seen a dramatic shift in not only the X-Men‘s mythos but also that of mutantkind in general thanks to Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X series, and thanks to some new solicitations we have a better idea of what the new status quote will be for Mutants after the event is done. Marvel released their December solicits today, and in the official descriptions for X-Men #3 and #4, we learned that once Dawn of X’s new era begins, mutankind is no longer on the verge of extinction. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as the description says that mutants are now “the dominant species on the planet”, and that’s a far cry from where Mutants were before this storyline all started.

As we know from House of X #5, part of that is due to the new sort of immortality afforded to mutants courtesy of Moira’s many lives and the combined might of The Five and Krakoa, but we’re sure that there is more to their dominance than just long lives, and we can’t wait to see what this major shift for mutants looks like when X-Men launches.

You can check out two covers from X-Men #3 and the main cover to X-Men #4 above and below as well, and the official description for both issues is located below.

X-MEN #3 & #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A/C)

ISSUE# 3 – MARVELS 20TH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ISSUE #3 – VENOM ISLAND VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

ISSUE #4 – VENOM ISLAND VARIANT COVER BY BELEN ORTEGA

EARTH’S MOST POWERFUL! CYCLOPS STORMS THE SAVAGE LAND!

The most powerful heroes of the dominant species on the planet, the X-Men rise to protect the world

against any threat. From a new foe in the Savage Land to an old nemesis’ surprising return…

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

X-Men #3 and #4 hit comic stores later this year. In the meantime you can follow the story of the X-Men in the current issue of House of X. House of X #5 is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Pepe Larraz, colored by Marte Gracia, and lettered by VC’s Clayton Cowles. You can find the official description of the issue below.

“Xavier’s dream turns deadly for some of his students as they fight back against the humans’ plan to eliminate them. Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (FANTASTIC FOUR, AVENGERS, SECRET WARS) continues his reshaping of the X-Universe alongside Young Gun artist Pepe Larraz (EXTERMINATION, AVENGERS). The Future of the X-Men begins here!”

Are you excited for the new status quote in Hickman's Dawn of X books?