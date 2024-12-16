Marvel Just Brought Back One of X-Men’s Most Controversial Romances

The X-Men are one of Marvel’s most formidable superhero teams – but they also have a reputation for the soap-opera nature of their downtime. Relationships between X-Men team members have always been a part of the series’ DNA, when the younger version of the group included teenage boys all pining for Jean Grey. The X-Men have created some of the most beloved relationships in superhero media – with a perfect Rogue and Gambit’s relationship recently tugging heartstrings in X-Men ’97 is the perfect example of this.

The X-Men really are uniquely suited to romantic entanglements: the team brings together misfits from all around the world, all bound by their mutant nature and the tragedies surrounding it. Some X-Men relationships have been controversial, though, and Marvel seems to be bringing one of these back in Storm #3, by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck. The issue brings back an X-Men relationship that has divided the fandom, one that is all too familiar to fans of X-Men: The Animated Series.

Spoiler Warning!

Storm Finds Reassurance in the Arms of One of her Best Friends

Storm’s new series took her away from the X-Men, and the third issue opens with her learning from Brother Voodoo that she’s going to die soon after he heals her of radiation poisoning. His healing magic stops her from using her powers for seven days, so she goes to New Orleans to meet up with the Rogue’s X-Men and train – a team that contains all of Storm’s best friends, including Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine. Storm and Wolverine end up working together every day, with Storm also using the training to work through her feelings over what could be her upcoming death. While battling in the rain, Logan and Ororo share a passionate kiss, which leads to them spending the night together. Storm leaves the next morning before Wolverine wakes up.

Storm and Wolverine became a couple in the comics before he died in 2014, but it’s always been teased that they had more than a platonic relationship, ever since the mid-to-late-80s. Fans of X-Men: The Animated Series got their first taste of Wolverine and Storm in the two-part episode “One Man’s Worth”, wherein Storm and Wolverine were revealed to be an item in an alternate future created by the assassination of Charles Xavier, which led to future X-Men recruit Bishop traveling back in time to stop his death. The 1995 episodes came almost twenty years before the two got together in the comics; many young fans wondered why they weren’t made an item, and eventually, Marvel made it a reality.

Storm & Wolverine’s Newest Chapter May Have a Big Future

The X-Men’s newest status quo, From the Ashes, was tailor-made for new readers. It borrows from well-known media like X-Men: The Animated Series and its 2024 continuation X-Men ’97, trying to pull in fans of both. Bringing together Storm and Wolverine takes a page from the show. One of the more interesting things about this rekindling of their relationship in Storm #3 is that the “From the Ashes” writers have teased new relationships among the X-Men. Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone talked about one of her characters getting a girlfriend, and Wolverine is a member of that team. A tweet from Storm writer Murewa Ayodele also added fuel to the Storm/Wolverine fire.

The writer responded to a fan praising his writing of Storm and Wolverine by saying he hoped they would be together more. It’s a coy answer from the person driving Storm’s story, but it does give fans of this ship hope for the future. Wolverine and Storm have proven to be a great couple – whether in X-Men: The Animated Series or the comics – and many fans want to see more of them together.

Storm #3 is on sale now.