Marvel Reveals Who Is in Its X-Men Relaunch

Marvel’s new X-Men series is going to feature everyone and anyone. Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski and several of the writers of Marvel’s Dawn of X X-Men relaunch were at New York Comic Con to talk about the future of the X-Men. While X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman wasn’t at the event, Cebulski spoke on Hickman’s behalf in regard to who will be featured in the flagship Dawn of X title. “When people ask Hickman who is in the book, he says everyone,” Cebulski said. “This is the book that anyone can show up at any time in this book. Cyclops is going to be putting together various teams for whatever mission comes up, and this is endless action.”

The cover to the first issue of X-Men suggests it may begin as a family business for Cyclops. The cover features Cyclops with his father Corsair, his brothers Havok and Vulcan, his children Cable and Prestige, his (ex?) wife Jean Grey, and Wolverine, his, uh… brother-in-arms? The introductory page to the first issue suggests that Magneto, Polaris, and Dr. Cecilia Reyes will also be featured in the series’ opening story. Future covers for the series feature the White Queen, Storm, Armor, Apocalypse, Magneto, Xavier, and Mystique.

X-Men is the flagship title of Dawn of X, but there are five other ongoing series launching with the first wave of Dawn of X. Marauders by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli sees Kitty Pryde leading a band of pirate X-Men backed by the Hellfire Trading Company to protect mutants around the globe. New Mutants by Hickman, Ed Brisson, and artist Rod Reis sends the younger generation of mutants to outer space. Fallen Angels by Bryan Edward Hill and Szymon Kudranski follows Psylocke, Cable, and X-23, three mutants who don’t fit in with the new status quo for mutants. Finally, Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara’s X-Force follow the intelligence and special ops wings of the mutant world. Marvel also announced at New York Comic Con that a new Wolverine solo series will launch in February, continuing the Dawn of X relaunch.

X-Men #1 goes on sale on October 16th.

X-Men #1

AUG190845

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

DAWN OF X!

The X-Men find themselves in a whole new world of possibility… and things have never been better! Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X, SECRET WARS) and superstar artist Leinil Yu (NEW AVENGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA) reveal the saga of Cyclops and his hand-picked squad of mutant powerhouses!

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 16, 2019

SRP: $4.99